Memorial services for Kathleen Fae Cushing, 82, will be held at 11am Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jeff Wayland officiating. Kathleen died July 23, 2019 at her home in Torrington and cremation has taken place.
Kathleen was born September 28, 1936 in Rushville, Nebraska the daughter of Lawrence and Milla (Furman) DeWitt. She grew up and attended and graduated high school there. She met Dennis Cushing in Rushville and they were later married on April 3, 1964 in Chadron, Nebraska. They lived in western Nebraska and in 1979 they moved to Fort Laramie, Wyoming where they lived until 1985 when they moved to Torrington.
Kathleen enjoyed camping, traveling by car and spending time with family and friends.
Kathleen is survived by her husband Dennis of Torrington, Wyoming; three daughters Brenda (Harland) Allen of Sturgis, South Dakota, DeAnn Koerber of Chadron, Nebraska and Kim (Rob) Jackson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; a son Wes (Riki) Cushing of Saratoga, Wyoming; eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; a son; a daughter-in-law; and a son-in-law.