Kathleen Louise (Kathy Lou) Weed Jobman was born April 30, 1942 in Dalton, Nebraska to Raymond and Kathryn (Randall) Weed. Kathy Lou entered into rest on Monday, September 16, 2019 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26th, at 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Broadwater, Nebraska with Ann Bairn, PMA officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Messiah Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Kathy’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Kathy Lou graduated from Dalton High School in 1960 and attended Western Nebraska Hospital School of Nursing. On August 27, 1961 Kathy Lou married her high school sweetheart, Vernon Jobman. Vernon and Kathy Lou dedicated their lives to farming and ranching in the Lisco and Broadwater areas. Kathy Lou worked in the nursing field for Dr. Pankau in Dalton, Nebraska and also for the Garden County Hospital. She was employed by the Lisco Elementary School as the school bus driver for many years. Kathy Lou was also a member of the Messiah Lutheran church where she taught Sunday school and served on the church council.
Kathy Lou’s hobbies included playing piano and playing cards. She was the accompanist member of the Lisco Women’s Trio and also played for the Lisco Days Programs. She was a member of many card clubs and enjoyed time spent with her friends. She was a dedicated wife and mother, who loved helping on the farm. She loved attending every activity she could for her children and grandchildren. Kathy Lou rarely missed an event. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and the ability to make the people around her smile. Kathy Lou was dedicated to her community and family, and she rarely missed an opportunity to offer a helping hand.
Kathy Lou is survived by her three children; Steven R. Jobman and his wife Sherry of Bayard, Nebraska, Randall S. Jobman and his wife Christy of Worden, Montana, Julie A. Welsh and her husband Justin of De Soto, Kansas; grandchildren Samantha and her husband Bryce Stoltenberg of Bayard, Nebraska, Shaylee Jobman and fiancé Troy Little of Gering, Nebraska, Spencer Jobman and his wife Justine of Bayard, Nebraska, Renae Jobman and Michael Jobman of Worden, Montana, Curtis Welsh and fiancé Jayde Olson and Sally Welsh of Lincoln, Nebraska; four great-grandchildren Braxtyn, Brielle, Suttyn, and Shainee Stoltenberg; three sisters Anna Faye Van Anne of Dalton, Nebraska, Mary Lynn Sullivan and her husband Bob of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Betty Jean Baldwin of Spokane, Washington, and brother
Ray Eugene Weed and his wife Marlene of Goodyear, Arizona.
Kathy Lou is preceded in death by her husband Vernon Jobman, both parents Raymond and Kathryn Weed and infant son Darren Eugene, father-in-law Raymond Jobman, mother-in-law Anna Jobman, sister-in-law Violet Lavalleur, brothers-in-law Richard Van Anne and Jim Baldwin and nephew Ronnie Deaver.
