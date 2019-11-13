Kathryn D. Thies, age 70, of Sidney, NE passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Sidney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, November 14th with a Wake Service at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 13th. Both services will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Burial will follow in the Potter Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Wednesday from 1-4:00 P.M. No Family will be present. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s name to the St. Patrick’s Human Assistance Fund or Adopt-A-Dog. You may view Kathy’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Kathy’s care and funeral arrangements.
Kathryn Darlene Thies was born to Fredrick G. Touney, Sr. and Ethel E. (Kinnersley) Touney on April 29, 1949 in Sidney, NE.
Kathy received her G.E.D. then attended Western Nebraska Vocational College where she earned her license in Cosmetology. She was united in marriage to David L. Thies, September 14, 1985 in Reno NV. They settled in Sidney.
Kathy worked for Cabelas for thirteen years. She then cared for her mother for 2 years. She returned to the workforce for Security First Bank for 13 years.
She is survived by (1) son Michael Thies of Lewllen NE; (3) daughters; Tamara (Joseph) Beyer of Sidney, NE, Debbie (Don) Forbes of Sterling, CO and Cindy (Lee) Stewart of Sidney, NE;
(1) brother Richard (Linda) Touney of South Sioux City, IA; (2) sisters Pauline Kinnersley of North Platte, NE, Caroline (Neal) Anderson of Broken Bow, NE; (4) grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ethel Touney, husband David and brother Fred Touney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.