Roger Allen Kaufman March 21, 2020 Roger Allen Kaufman age 65 passed away in his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Roger was born March 23, 1954 in Scottsbluff Nebraska to Donald Kaufman and Esther (Reizenstein) Kaufman. Roger went to school in Alliance, Nebraska. Roger married Trina Sherlock in July of 1973 in Harrison, Nebraska and made their home in Gering, Nebraska. Roger was employed at Kelley Bean for 33 years prior to his illness. He enjoyed driving race cars at the Alliance Speedway and Oregon Trail Speedway for over 30 years. Roger is survived by his wife Trina Kaufman, his two sons Corey Kaufman and Mike Kaufman, his daughter Crystal Kidd, his grandchildren Remingten Elsen and Cuyler Kaufman, his mom Esther Thorpe, his brother Ronald Kaufman, sister Becky Rost and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Roger was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. There will be services following at a later date and a memorial has been established for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Torrington woman, worker at children’s home, identified as first coronavirus case in Goshen County
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska bring state's total to 81
-
Health officials: No positive coronavirus cases, social distancing continues to be important
-
Scottsbluff men killed in Deuel County crash
-
More than 50 people tested for coronavirus in Panhandle since beginning of March
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.