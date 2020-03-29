Kaufman, Roger

Roger Allen Kaufman March 21, 2020 Roger Allen Kaufman age 65 passed away in his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Roger was born March 23, 1954 in Scottsbluff Nebraska to Donald Kaufman and Esther (Reizenstein) Kaufman. Roger went to school in Alliance, Nebraska. Roger married Trina Sherlock in July of 1973 in Harrison, Nebraska and made their home in Gering, Nebraska. Roger was employed at Kelley Bean for 33 years prior to his illness. He enjoyed driving race cars at the Alliance Speedway and Oregon Trail Speedway for over 30 years. Roger is survived by his wife Trina Kaufman, his two sons Corey Kaufman and Mike Kaufman, his daughter Crystal Kidd, his grandchildren Remingten Elsen and Cuyler Kaufman, his mom Esther Thorpe, his brother Ronald Kaufman, sister Becky Rost and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Roger was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. There will be services following at a later date and a memorial has been established for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Kaufman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.