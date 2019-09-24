TORRINGTON, WYOMING — Grave side memorial services for KAYO SMITH, 91, will be held at 10;30am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Valley View Cemetery with Pastor Rick Carroll officiating. Military honors will be by the US Navy. Kayo died August 18, 2019 at Goshen Healthcare Community. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the donor’s choice. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Kayo was born September 17, 1927 in Curtis, Nebraska the son of F. Norris and Beulah (Maxcy) Smith. At thirteen he became the youngest Eagle Scout in Nebraska. He graduated from the Bayard Nebraska High School in 1945. In July of 1945 he joined the US Navy and later transferred to the Naval Reserves. He married Betty Jean Lyman on August 27, 1950 in Bayard, Nebraska. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a Bachelors Degree in Chemistry, Zoology and Pre-Med. In 1954 he graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha-College of Medicine with a Doctorate in Medicine. He served a one years internship and a one year residency in California and then did three months in Lahania, Hawaii before returning to Bayard for a year. In 1957 they moved to Torrington, Wyoming where he started with the Torrington Medical Group which later united to become Banner Health. He retired in 2016 and entered the Goshen Healthcare Community in 2017.
Kayo enjoyed ranching (raising Charolais cattle), fishing, backpacking, hunting and sailing. He was a past member of the American Medical Association, was a member of the Wyoming Medical Association, the Western History Center, the American Legion and the United Methodist Church. He had served on the Torrington City Council and as an assistant Boy Scout Leader.
Kayo is survived by his wife Betty Jean Smith of Torrington, Wyoming; two sons Steven Norris (Marion) Smith of Torrington and Todd Kayo Smith of Ft. Laramie, Wyoming; a daughter Joanne Lora (Richard) Zimmerman of Chandler, Arizona; a sister Maxcy Jean Kopell of Moab, Utah; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.