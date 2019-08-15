Keitha S. Carrier, 75, of Gering, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Keitha was born March 4, 1944 in Scottsbluff to Keith and Wilma (Onstott) Dean. She married Roger M. Carrier on December 8, 1961.
Survivors include husband, Roger; children, Danell (Jerry) Keller, Collin (Llean) Carrier and Greg (Lorri) Carrier; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and two sisters.
Keitha was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Darrell.