Kenneth Lee Bernhardt, 75, of Scottsbluff, NE, passed away on October 28, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Hot Springs, SD.
Kenneth was born on October 14, 1944, to Fred and Emilia (Kling) Bernhardt in Scottsbluff, NE. Kenneth proudly served two years in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. He was united in marriage to RoAnn Bernhardt on April 23, 1969, and they were blessed with and raised 3 children, Kendra; Kevin and Kirk. Kenneth enjoyed a 35-year career with the Scottsbluff sugar factory. He worked there two separate times before retiring.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his spouse, RoAnn; son, Kevin; daughter, Kendra; parents; brothers, Johhny; Fred, Richard; and sisters, Betty and Shirley.
He is survived by his son, Kirk (Allison) Bernhardt of Gering, NE; brothers, Donald and Robert Bernhardt both of Scottsbluff; sister, Patricia Keahey of Michigan, four grandchildren, and he was about to have gained 2 great grandchildren.
Services are pending.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
