Kenneth G. “Kenny” Woodbury, Sr., 72, passed away January 12, 2020 in Salina. He was born April 15, 1947 in Denver, CO to George and Vera (Terrell) Woodbury.
Kenny was a longtime resident of Kanopolis where he was a manager for American Colloid and a truck driver for Acme Brick.
Kenny married Lana Hamburger on August 12, 1966 in Gering, NE. She survives him. He is also survived by his son, Kenny Woodbury of South Bend, IN; daughters, Denise Warta (Chuck) of Victoria, MN, Shelly Mason (Bryan) of Cheney, KS, and Michelle Schwerdtfeger (Buddy) of Kanopolis; 12 grandchildren; and sister, Mary Votruba of Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Parsons Funeral Home with burial following in Kanopolis Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kanopolis United Methodist Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.
