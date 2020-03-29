Kent, Jewel

Jewel Kent March 26, 2020 Jewel Kent, 69, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. In an attempt to provide safety and comfort to those who would like to share in the celebration of her life, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with Jewel's arrangements. Jewel was born March 31, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up, attended schools and graduated from high school in Chicago. She attended secretary training at Fox College in Chicago. She then worked for Illinois Central Railroad. Jewel married James Kent in 1983, in Chicago. They lived in Richton Park, Illinois before moving to Scottsbluff in 1985, where they lived for two years, while Jim worked in hospital construction. They then lived in Dover, Delaware; El Paso, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; returning to Scottsbluff in 1991. Jewel did secretary work several places in Scottsbluff, retiring as an Executive Secretary for the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska after 10 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and her pet dogs. Survivors include her husband, Jim; children, Kimberly (John) Beilfuss of Houston, Texas and Brent (Christina) Van Dyk of Dayton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jon Beilfuss, stationed in the United States Navy in Japan, Lauren Beilfuss of Houston, Jacob Holt of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Kaitlyn Van Dyk of Dayton. Jewel was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Jewel (Radius) VanderWeit.
