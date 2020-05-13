Kiddoo, Kaye

Kaye Rex Kiddoo May 6, 2020 Kaye Rex Kiddoo, 97, died May 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Born on July 6, 1922, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska where he was raised, Kaye excelled in school, enjoyed drama, and delivered the Star-Herald for years. After graduating high school in 1940 he attended Scottsbluff Jr. College and Northwestern University before attending and graduating from the Naval Academy in 1946. Upon graduation from the Naval Academy, Kaye was assigned to the USS Charles P. Cecil, a destroyer, patrolling the China coast until 1949 when he was sent to flight training. In May of 1950, he received his wings flying the P2V. His squadron, VP-22, was stationed in Hawaii and deployed for two tours in Okinawa during the Korean War. In 1951, Kaye received the Air Medal for Meritorious Achievement as a pilot of a Navy patrol plane in flights over hostile territory in Korea. By 1953, Kaye moved on to Guided Missile School in Texas. He separated from the Navy in 1955 to begin a career with Lockheed. He retired from Lockheed as the Corporate Director of Personnel in early 1983. In 1983, Kaye was appointed by Governor Deukmejian as Employment Development Director for the State of California where he served until his retirement in 1990. Kaye's accomplishments would not have been complete without his marriage to hometown gal Ann Raymond in December 1952. They were married for 54 years and resided in California where they raised five children. Kaye cherished gardening, singing, as well as taking family vacations every summer. Kaye was involved in many philanthropic endeavors including supporting the Child Guidance Clinic (now Child and Family Guidance Center), which was one of his greatest joys. After retiring, he and Ann bought a second home in Silvergate, Montana where he enjoyed fly fishing, hiking, reading, and visits from his children and grandchildren. While in Montana, Kaye took great pride in working with the grassroots group the Beartooth Alliance to stop the New World Mine. Kaye was preceded in death by his wife, Ann. Kaye is survived by his children, Rex Kiddoo and wife, Janet, of Northridge, CA; Ruth Lane of Whittier, CA; Patty Bullock and husband, Jon, of Colleyville, TX; Bruce Kiddoo and wife, Cheryl, of San Clemente, CA; eight grandchildren, Nicole Robert, Brian Timm, Michelle Timm-Kurita, Rebecca Roberts, Chace Richwine, Brent Kiddoo, Megan Kiddoo, and Sarah Kiddoo; and five great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Robert, Mark Roberts III, Evelyn Roberts, Selah Schneider, and Otis Timm. Kaye lived a long and meaningful life and will be missed!
