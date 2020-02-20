Steven E. Kildow February 19, 2020 Steven E. Kildow, 57, of Bayard, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. His Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Church. Interment will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com A complete obituary will follow.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Kildow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

