Kirk, Edward

Edward Victor Kirk May 12, 2020 On May 12, 2020 Edward Kirk passed away peacefully at his Heritage Estates residence. He was born in Prescott, Arizona on April 25, 1925 along with his twin sister, Edwina, to Victor and Grace Kirk. After serving during WW II, he was honorably discharged from the US Navy. He then attended Nursing School at Newman Memorial Hospital Emporia, KS and graduated with his RN degree in September, 1947. While in nursing school, Ed met his soul mate and partner of over 71 years, Jean Kirk. Ed continued his education at Creighton University and received his Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist certification. After graduation, he and Jean moved to Scottsbluff, NE and was employed by Regional West Medical Center, Department of Anesthesia for over 35 years. Edward and Jean Kirk were married in Lost Springs, KS on August 8, 1947. To this union two children were born: Douglas V. and Cynthia L. Kirk. He is survived by his children: Doug Kirk (Faye) of Fort Collins, CO and Cindy Misner (Tim) of Gering, NE; three grandchildren: Shawn Misner (Lisa), Oklahoma City, OK, Brooke Dollarhide (Jeremy), Gering, NE, and Sarah Kirk, Fort Collins, CO; and three great grandchildren: Jaxson and Gracie Misner and Dyson Dollarhide. Edward was preceded in death by his wife and parents. Ed was constantly involved in a never ending sequence of projects; never letting grass grow under his feet. He was a kind and generous man; always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He liked camping/fishing expeditions, the cabin at Lake Minatare, travel, golf, being around family, morning coffee with his buddies, and overall enjoyed people and life. He will be missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be Thursday, May 28th at 2:00pm at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. This service will be available remotely for livestreaming through Dugan-Kramer's Facebook page. For those planning to attend the service in person, per state guidelines, please practice social distancing and wear face masks. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.
