Kjos, Arvid

Arvid J. Kjos February 22, 2020 Arvid J. Kjos, 93, of Kimball, died at his home in Kimball on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial will be held in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Arvid's Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to Shriners Hospital or Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch. The services for Arvid have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

