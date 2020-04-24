Kraus, Irene

Irene Kraus April 15, 2020 Mrs. Irene Kraus age 94 of Hawthorne passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee. She was born in Scottsbluff, NE on December 16, 1925, and was a farmer and housewife. Mrs. Kraus was a member of Grace Community Church in Starke and loved being with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Kraus and their son Gary Kraus and a granddaughter Vonda Kraus Zamirrepa as well as five brothers and one sister. Left behind is her son Rick Kraus (June) of Hawthorne; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. There are no scheduled services as this time. In lieu of flowers memorial donation can be made to the Hospice House, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. #1, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 East Walker Drive, Keystone Heights, FL 32656. www.jonesgallagherfh.com.

