Kraus, Joan

Joan L. Kraus April 12, 2020 Joan "Joani" L. Kraus passed away April 12, 2020 at her residence with family by her side. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 15 from 4-8 P.M. at Bridgman Funeral Home of Scottsbluff. A private family graveside service will also take place at East Lawn Cemetery in Minatare. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Festival of Hope in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made for the family at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Joani was born in Providence, Rhode Island on March 4, 1949 to William and Louise (Capponcelli) Reynolds. She graduated from Hope High School in 1966. She met her future husband Gary Kraus shortly after graduation while he was stationed at Quonset Point Naval Station and they were married on August 31, 1968. After their first child Todd Kraus was born and Gary was discharged from the Navy, they moved to Nebraska and had their second child Vonda Kraus (Zamarripa). Joani took some classes on and off at WNCC and worked as a receptionist at Dana Cole and Company Accounting where everyone she encountered was a friend. She was always a face at WNCC volleyball and basketball games. She enjoyed reading, quilting, knitting, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her friends for dinner and conversation, becoming a regular at the Gering Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Louise; sister Jean; father-in-law Fred; daughter Vonda (2004); and husband Gary (2009). Joani is survived by her son Todd of Bridgeport; grandson Jonah; son-in-law Art Zamarripa, both of Denver; sister Roberta (Kenneth) Bailey of Providence; mother-in-law Irene Kraus of Florida; brother-in-law Rick (June) Kraus of Florida, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
