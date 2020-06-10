Dianna L. Kurz June 3, 2020 On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Dianna Lynn Kurz passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones after her courageous battle with cancer. Private family services were held in the Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Brien Whalen officiating. Cremation has been held. You may view Dianna's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Dianna's care and funeral arrangements. Dianna Lynn Kurz was born on April 22, 1952 to Russell and Genila (Atikinson) Christ in Lewellen, NE. She grew up in south western Nebraska and spent the majority of her adult life in Sidney. She married Robert Acker in January of 1968 and within that union came Wendy, Christopher and Jennifer. On February 14, 1985, Dianna and Robert Kurz were married in Sidney, NE where she became a beloved step-mother to Christopher Kurz. Dianna had many passions in her life. She pursued her dream of owning a restaurant and was known for her delicious creations. She was also the cook at Head Start for many years where she retired in 2014. She was passionate about her family and friends. She was an active member in her church and she was known for her angelic singing voice. She was also known for her kind, compassionate soul. She loved the outdoors and maintained beautiful flower beds and gardens. Dianna was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law Robert Kurz Sr.; sisters; Deana McIntire, Donna Rochlitz, and Sandra Vogt. She is survived by her husband Robert Kurz, mother-in-law Delores Kurz of Sidney, Ne; siblings; Arlene Christensen of Newport, Or, Rex Murray of Peoria, IL, Vicky (Curtis) Simmons of Polk City, IA; Children; Wendy (Mark) Zalesky of Palmetto, FL, Christopher (Lisa) Acker of Shelton, NE, Jennifer Acker of Fargo, ND, Christopher (Sarah) Kurz of Kearney, NE; grandchildren; Kyle Gordon, Kendall (Brittany) Sage, Justin (Jessa) Sage, Katherine (Cody) Baker, Trevor Franklin, Kelsey Franklin, Kirsten Johnson, Alexis (Collin) Ryan, NiKala Wuitschick, Isabel Kurz, and Teague Kurz. She is also survived by seven great-children and many extended family members.
