It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lanette Lee Allbaugh Ruzicka. Lanette passed away at her home on August 18, 2019.
Lanette was born June 12, 1964 to Robert and Julia (Cassel) Allbaugh, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was the third of four children.
Lanette loved her children and grandchildren, gardening and going to the ocean.
Lanette is survived by her children, Melissa Ann Ruzicka (Orlando, FL), Justin Lee Ruzicka (Grand Island, NE) and Jared William Ruzicka (Gering, NE); grandchildren, Ahleeya Mae Ruzicka and Jaxsyn William Ruzicka (Gering, NE); mother Julia Allbaugh (Gering, NE); siblings Bobby (Cory) Allbaugh (Mitchell, NE), Pam (Steve) Anderson (Gering, NE) and Brian (Nancy) Allbaugh (Scottsbluff, NE).
Lanette was preceded in death by her father Robert Allbaugh, grandmothers Ida Reizenstein and Marge Coe.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Pastor Al Wilson of Chuckwagon Church officiating. A private family inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.