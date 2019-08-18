Larry was born on May 25, 1936, in Grand Island, Nebraska to Irma and Charles (Chick) Yungblut. He passed away on July 25, 2019, at Sacramento Medical Center, Sacramento, California. He grew up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1954 where he excelled in football and track, twice named all-state in football and held the state shot put record for 12 years.
He attended the University of Nebraska on a track scholarship until transferring to Scottsbluff Junior College.
He served two years in the Army as a medic at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he was in a medical research program. He was also on the the Army track team.
He returned to the University of Nebraska to pursue his degree in chemistry.
He retired after 30 years a medical research chemist at Aerojet General in Rancho Cordova, California.
He married his wife June in November 1961. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling the world with their dear friends from England.
He was a member of the Kentucky Colonels, Sons in Retirement, Native Sons of the Golden West, board member of the Chinese Joss House Museum in Auburn, California, past exalted ruler of the Auburn, California Elks Lodge #1691 and the Californians for Nebraska Alumni Association.
He is survived by his wife June of Auburn, California, brother Steve (Linda) of Dallas, sister Nancy Failing of Santa Barbara, California, and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.