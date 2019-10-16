Larry Edwin Walter, 73, of Greeley, Colorado went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 7, 2019.
Larry was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Edwin and Irene Walter on Feb. 19, 1946. On March 25, 1978 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Larry married the love of his life, Patricia Cromwell.
Larry was the oldest of five and was the only son. His sisters are Kathy (Jim), Rhonda (Lonnie, Jan (John), and Connie (Jake)
He loved fishing and hunting, but his true passion was football. He played for the Chadron State College Eagles and received his bachelor’s degree in teaching in 1968.
After graduation, Larry was recruited to the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, but sustained a knee injury in preseason, therefore ending his football career. He would eventually leave Nebraska and find his forever home in Greeley, Colorado, where he started working for Monfort’s of Colorado as a fabrication supervisor for over 20 years.
He met his wife Patricia in Greeley and had an instant family with her and her four children: George A. Johnson Jr., Arthur L. Johnson, William S. Johnson and Debbie L. Johnson (Snyder).
Over the years he enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, hunting and of course watching Cornhusker football. Later he would also become a Broncos fam. He loved to cook and would be the chef at all family gatherings, always preparing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
Larry had 10 grandchildren. From George; Megan Johnson, Charity Johnson and Noah Johnson of California. From Arthur; Natalie Johnson, Kylea Johnson (Shortell), Christopher Johnson and Anthony Johnson of Florida. From Debbie; Kera Johnson (Hopkins), Tyler Snyder and Zachary Snyder of Greeley, William never had any children. As the children grew and moved away and got married, his true passion was his grandchildren.
He was there for every birth of Debbie’s three children. He loved to teach the grandkids how to fish, hunt, and of course play football. He never missed a concert, a game, a play or anything that his grandchildren participated in.
Larry and Patricia followed his stepdaughter and her family to Lewiston, Idaho where he would live for 10 years. “While there he started working at the local paper mill Potlatch.
In 2013, Larry and his wife would move back to Greeley once again to be near their daughter and her kids. He loved to watch the Husker s and eventually turned both his grandsons and his daughter into fans. In 2013, he became blessed with his first great-grandchild, Chantel Snyder.
Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia H. Walter; his stepsons George A. Johnson (Tamela Johnson) of Long Beach, California; Arthur Johnson (Lydia Johnson) of Middleburg, Florida; his stepdaughter Debbie Snyder of Greeley; his grandchildren Megan Johnson, Charity Johnson, Noah Johnson of Long Beach, California, Natalie Johnson of Philadelphia, Kylea Shortell (John Shortell) of Deland, Florida, Anthony Johnson (Savannah Johnson) stationed in Germany, Christopher Johnson of Middleburg, Florida, Kera Hopkins (Jerod Hopkins) of Windsor, Colorado and Tyler Snyder (Danyale Snyder) of Greeley; great-grandchildren Chantel Snyder of Greeley and Lilyand John Shortell Jr.of Deland, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Edwin Walter; his stepson William S. Johnson; and grandson Zachary R. Snyder.
To leave condolences with Larry Walter’s family, visit NCCCremation.com or donations to the VFW hall, 2514 7th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631.
