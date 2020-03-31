Larson, Agnes

Agnes Larson March 26, 2020 Agnes Larson, 86, formerly of Gering, passed away on March 26th, 2020 at Holmes Regional Hospital in Melbourne, FL. Agnes was born, in Littleton, CO to John and Agnes Grissinger on December 6th, 1933. After graduating from Littleton High School, she attended Denver University where she studied to become an English teacher. While she was at DU she met Leonard Larson of Kimball. They were married on June 21, 1953 in Fort Smith, AK and were married 57 years. They adopted 2 children, Susan in 1965 and Eric in 1967. Over the years they resided in Kimball, Banner County, Chapell, and Gering Nebraska. In January of 2018 Agnes moved to Colorado Springs to be with her daughter and in November of 2018 she moved to Melbourne, FL with her daughter and family. Agnes was a Phythian sister; in the 70's the she and Leonard the lead the Grand Temple of Nebraska. She was also in Eastern Star and Guardian for Job's Daughters. Her membership to the Gering First United Methodist Church was important to her as was her faith in God. She was active with the Learning Disabilities Association of Nebraska. Many will remember her for her work at Sun Mart and Jack and Jill as well as an Avon lady. Co-owning the My Victorian Heart Tearoom with her husband, daughter and son-in-law was one of her most treasured life experiences. She is proceeded in death by her husband Leonard, son Eric and parents John and Agnes Grissinger. She is survived by daughter Susan (Dale) Slider, grandchildren Athena (James) Frecoe, Alicia Slider, Alaina (Victor) Vaughn, Jonah Slider, and Noah Slider, and great grandchildren Xavier, Tristan, and Booker. A Memorial Service and High Tea will be held at Gering First United Church, at a later date, this summer, when the family will be able to travel to NE. Memorials may be made in her honor to Gering First United Methodist Church in Gering.
