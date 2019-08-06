LaVern Louise Mosel, age 104 of Plano, Texas (formally of Gurley), passed away Monday morning
July 29, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Plano, TX.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 7th at Salem Lutheran Church in
Gurley with Pastor Ted Bourret officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Tuesday from 1-7:00 P.M. with family present from 5-7:00. Memorials may be made in LaVern’s name to Salem Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour. You may view LaVern’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
LaVern Louise Clara Meta Lessman was born on June 13, 1915 in Wayne, NE. She was the 6th of 8 children born to Charles H. and Frieda (Lilje) Lessman. She moved to a farm north of Sidney, in the Huntsman vicinity, with her family in 1925 and remained in the Western NE area until 2005.
LaVern was united in marriage to Paul George Mosel on December 27, 1935 at the Salem Lutheran Church when it was located southwest of Gurley. They farmed two different small homesteads west of Gurley and moved to the Village of Gurley in 1941. They had five children; Marlene, Larry, Duane, Sharon and Marcia.
LaVern worked for the Sioux Army Depot as a forklift driver moving ammunition between the railroad cars and igloos located on the Depot property. She also worked for Panhandle Drug in Sidney, as a waitress at the Gurley cafe and a salesperson for Newberrys and J.C. Penney in Sidney.
Like many of her generation, LaVern served as a strong, tenacious and sincerely honorable example to family members and many in her community.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Draper of Plano, TX, son-in-law, Terry Hill of Aurora, CO,
grandsons; Garner Draper and wife Cory of Plano, TX, Douglas Mosel and wife Christy of Lucas, TX. Brandon Hill and wife Susan of Erie, CO, Brent Hill and wife Rebecca of Evergreen, CO, Jarrett Hill of Elizabeth, CO, granddaughter; Gretchen Mosel of Friendswood, TX, great-grandsons; Keith Draper of Plano, TX, Mason and Connor Hill of Erie, CO, Davis Mosel of Lucas, TX, great-granddaughter; Berkeley Mosel of Lucas, TX, step-great-grandsons; Jack and Ben Sanchez of Evergreen, CO, Matt Cowan and wife Jackie of Kentucky, step-great-great-grandson; Asher Cowan of Kentucky, step-great-great-granddaughter; Madison Cowan of Kentucky.
LaVern was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, daughters; Marlene and Marcia, sons;
Larry and Duane, her parents, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.