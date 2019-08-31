Lawrence “Lorenzo” Salazar was introduced to us September 6, 1942. Lorenzo passed peacefully to heaven, August 27, 2019. A visitation will occur Sunday, September 1st at 1:00PM with a rosary at 1:30PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe, and a funeral mass will be held at 10:00AM, Tuesday, September 3rd at the church, officiated by Father Sorensen. Burial at Fairview Cemetery will follow.
Lorenzo’s life was quite colorful. As a youth, Lorenzo and his brothers graduated from Boy’s Town in Omaha, NE. While in the choir, the boys toured nationally, singing at Carnegie Hall in New York City and recording a holiday album with the Everly Brothers. The Army taught Lorenzo several life skills, including how to barber, which he implemented throughout his life. Church and the Knights of Columbus were always first on his weekly list.
Lorenzo’s personality was accompanied with wit, comedy and love. Lorenzo never had an enemy. People stated that the stories of Lorenzo’s life could be published in a best-selling comic book series. You were truly blessed if Lorenzo ever crossed your path.
Lorenzo will be truly missed by his beautiful wife Rita, three sons, Stephen, Jason and Darrin; His grandchildren Kayleigh, Kayler and Miles “Chubby”; siblings Albert, Joe, Virginia, Jenny and Lola; And all of his loving family members and friends. Lorenzo joins the following angels in heaven: His parents Paul and Sophia and brothers Roy and Paul Jr.
