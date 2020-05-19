Lawson, Irene

Irene Elizabeth Lawson May 7, 2020 The matriarch of a loving family, Irene Elizabeth (Klein) Lawson entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Irene was born in Lincoln to parents John and Anna Marie (Spadt) Klein on May 8, 1927. The Klein family moved to Cozad where she and her siblings helped their parents farm in rural Cozad. After high school graduation, Irene lived briefly in Denver, CO, then in North Platte, Gering, Cheyenne, WY, and finally returning to North Platte where she was residing in Centennial Park Retirement Village at the time of her passing. Irene married Gene James and to this union they raised five children and later divorced. On July 16, 1967, Irene was united in marriage to Roger Lawson, Sr. in North Platte and together they made a large, blended family which Irene loved, especially during holidays. Irene was a kind, loving woman who greatly loved her family and cared for others. She enjoyed traveling to new places, camping, dancing and cooking. Irene especially loved presenting handmade needlepoint gifts to friends and family and playing Bingo and other games with her friends. Irene also enjoyed her relationship with the Episcopal Church, treasuring the guidance of Rev. Dr. Timothy Davies of Cheyenne. Being the youngest of the Klein family, Irene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jacob and Edward Klein and sisters, Marie Love, Martha Schroeder and Rosie Olds; her husband, Roger Lawson Sr.; sons, Jerry and Gary James; son-in-law, Al Kosmicki; and grandsons, Eric James, Jeff Lindholm and Jeremy McCain. Irene is survived by her daughters, Judy Kosmicki, of Grand Island and Connie Breach, of North Platte; son, Bill (Diane) James, of Marietta, GA; stepson, Roger, Jr. (Marlene) Lawson, of Cheyenne, WY, stepdaughter, Sharron Thompson (Glen Belknap), of Alliance; son-in-law, Gene Breach, of North Platte; daughter-in-law, Pam James, of Longmont, CO; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, other family and her friends. In keeping with Irene's wishes, cremation was chosen and services will be held in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at a later date when it is safe for all to gather. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the North Platte Backpack Program to help feed children and can be sent to Odean Colonial Chapel, 302 South Sycamore, North Platte 69101, which is in charge of arrangements. Odean Colonial Chapel - 302 South Sycamore - North Platte NE 69101 - 308-532-1450
