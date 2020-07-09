Lecher, Belvadine

Belvadine (Reeves) Lecher April 13, 2020 Belvadine Reeves Lecher, 98, Chadron, NE. died peacefully at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE on April 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held on July 21, 2020 in Chadron at the First United Methodist Church, at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be given in her memory to Chadron First United Church, the Dawes County Historical Society, or the organization of your choice. Chamberlain Funeral Chapel in Chadron is in charge of the services. Belvadine Reeves was born November 14, 1921, on her parents farm near Plainview, NE. She was the third child born to Robert Ancil and Myrtle I. (Rodgers) Reeves, She attended country school in Pierce and Antelope counties until her parents moved to rural Gordon NE, in 1932. Graduating in 1938, as Salutatorian of her class, she received a scholarship to Chadron State college, but it was depression times and the family could not afford to send her. She went to work for a local lawyer. In 1940 she took a position with Western Public Service Company (later became NPPD). There she met her husband, Raymond Lecher who worked as a lineman. Raymond and Belle were married June 6, 1943. Ray was drafted into the Navy Oct. of 1943. Upon his separation from the service in 1945 the family moved to Crawford, NE. Three children were born to them, Krissa Pamela, and Kim. Belle took a job in 1953 at the Crawford Hospital as receptionist/bookkeeper. In1962 she became the Administrator of the hospital. Ray was transferred to the power plant in Chadron in 1960, and the family moved to Chadron. Belle continued on as administrator until 1970 when she took a position with Ross Transfer in Chadron, as a Rate/Auditor, a position she held until 1988 when she retired. Belle spent the next 30 years volunteering. She was Director of the Dawes County Museum from 1991 to 2008. She edited the Newsletter for the Historical Society. She was a Recipient Community Service Award Rotary-1985, Good Neighbor award Ak-Sar-Ben 1994, Chadron citizen of the Year 2008, and many other awards. She would have been a 50 year member of DAR this past May. She is survived by her children Krissa (John) Randall of Gering, NE, Pamela (Dan) Hersh of Ord, NE and son Kim and friend Karen Hansen of Hastings, NE, five grandchildren Rodney (Becky) Randall of Gering, LaNelle (Randy) Bergen, San Leandro, CA, Tyler Randall, Gering, Marty Hersh (Robin) Lincoln, Robert Hersh-Geer (Bob) Dunning. Six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three sisters, and one brother along with her husband's parents Annie and Casper Lecher and his sisters and brothers.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.