Leet, Cassandra

Cassandra Sue (Bond) Leet June 7, 2020 Surrounded by her family, Cassandra "Cassie" Sue (Bond) Leet of Waxahachie, TX peacefully passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 57. Cassie was born on August 15, 1962 to Jack and Sandra (Grazier) Bond in Kansas City, KS. After various moves throughout her childhood, she grew up in North Platte, NE; graduating from North Platte High School in 1980. On August 29, 1981 Cassie was united in marriage to Terry R. Leet. Cassie and Terry first made their home in North Platte, NE and then relocated to Gering, NE in 1992. After eleven years in Gering, they moved to Torrington, WY. In 2019, Cassie and Terry moved to Waxahachie, TX to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Cassie worked for Aurora Loan Services for 26 years where as Vice President she ultimately ended up leading their liquidation. She went on to work as a Director of Business Controls for Freedom Mortgage. Cassie never met a stranger. She had an amazing smile, and an infectious laugh. Everyone who knew her, loved her. Cassie's family was her world and she would often plan trips to get the entire family together. From a Disney cruise, a trip to New Mexico, and various other outings, she created memories and experiences her family will never forget. Cassie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Bond; sister, Cynthia Fausnaugh; and brother-in-law, Robert Cady. Cassie is survived by her husband, Terry Leet of Waxahachie, TX; children, Matthew (Megan) Leet of Conroe, TX; Kaitlyn (Blake) Bowden of Waxahachie, TX; mother, Sandra Bond of North Platte, NE; sister, Victoria Cady of Lincoln, NE; 9 nieces and nephews, and many cousins. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been set up for the American Cancer Society, http://main.acsevents.org/goto/CassandraLeet. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday June 19, 2020 10:00 AM. Pat Boze Memorial Chapel of Wayne Boze Funeral Home. 1826 West Highway 287 Business, Waxahachie, TX 75165

