Lenhart, Gene

Gene Lenhart April 25, 2020 Gene Lenhart, 89, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Visitation will take place from 3 to 6 PM on Friday, May 8 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. A private family Rosary and Prayer Service is taking place with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Interment with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard will take place at East Lawn near Minatare. Memorials may be given to the St. Joseph's Children's Home in Torrington or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Denver. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Gene was born October 6, 1930 at North Platte, Nebraska to Newton and Margaret (Karp) Lenhart. The family moved to McCook, Nebraska when he was a small child where he received his education, graduating with the Class of 1949. He entered the Army in 1955 and served in Korea until his honorable discharge at the rank of Sargent in 1957. Gene was a brand inspector for the Nebraska Brand Committee from 1961-1964. He then went to work at the Gordon Livestock Auction in Gordon from 1964-1967. He leased the Ainsworth Livestock Auction from 1967-1968, moving to Gering in 1968 to became the manager of Twin City Livestock Auction from 1968-1972. He then became the manager and later owner of Platte Valley Livestock Auction until his retirement in 1992. Gene married Virginia Piper on April 24, 1965. That is when he became a dad; first to Wrayanne and Pat and later two more children were added to the Lenhart family, Lisa and Michael. Gene was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and most recently Christ The King Catholic Church. Gene is survived by his wife Virginia; children Wrayanne (Rick) Shannon of Sheridan, WY, Pat Piper of Alliance, Lisa Todd of Minatare and Michael (Rebecca) Lenhart of Minatare; grandchildren: Nicole (Russell) Reiken, Kyle Benedickt, Kerstin (Andy) Clarkson, Sarah Piper, Caitlin (Jake) Pittman, Jordan (Emily) Todd, Miranda Lenhart, Hannah (Randy) Shields, and Miles Lenhart; 11 great-grandchildren plus one due any day; brother Don Lenhart of Texas, and twin brothers Ed (Kathy) Lenhart of Idaho and Fred (Mary) Lenhart of Iowa; brother-in-law Jack Merrill of Nebraska; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joanne Merrill, daughter-in-law Vicki Piper, and sister-in-law Ichiko Lenhart.
