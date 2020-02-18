Leo A. Koester February 15, 2020 Leo A. Koester, 87, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball. Cremation will follow the funeral and inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the obituary and leave condolences and stories for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in his name to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department or the Kimball County Manor. The services for Leo have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home. Leo Arthur Koester was born February 5, 1933 to August and Elfieda (Kulbe) Koester. Leo was married to Jessie King and to this union two sons and a daughter were born. Later in life, Leo married Arlene Goodman and gained three daughters. Leo and Arlene had a wonderful life together until her death in 2015. After retiring from his many careers, Leo loved spending time with his family and also discovered he had a passion for wood working and making ink pens from a variety of materials, including Purple Heart wood, antelope horns and snake skins. He was a member of the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department from 1971-1984 and then served as an honorary fireman. Leo is survived by his children, Rodney (Lori) Koester of Gillette, WY, Steven (Faye) Koester of Clarksville, TN, Penny Koester Day of Thermopolis, WY, Sherri Goodman of Ft. Collins, CO, Jackie (Dan) Hoppes of Kimball, Darla (Dave) Klinkhammer of Kimball, Brothers Stan and Vern (Slim) and wife Barb of Padroni, CO. 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Alice Shepherd, brother Don Koester, first wife Jessie and wife Arlene.
