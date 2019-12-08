Leo Stricker, 95, stepped from Heritage Estates into the presence of his Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus on December 5th, 2019. Leo was born in Bayard, NE February 28th, 1924, the sixth of eight children, to Alexander & Katherine (Weitzel) Stricker. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Faith United Church of Christ in Bayard, Friday, December 13, 11:00 am with Pastor Tom Smith officiating. Memorials can be directed to the local “Friends of Alzheimers and Dementia,” c/o Oregon Trail Community Foundation, PO Box 246, Gering, NE; or to Faith United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Leo grew up on a farm east of Bayard, graduating from Bayard High School in 1941. His desire was to enlist in aviation training for WWII, but having two older brothers already serving in the war, he was needed at home on the farm.
Leo married Wilma Grabe on February 9, 1947, and shared nearly 73 years of marriage. They lived and farmed west of Bayard, farming first with his father and later with his son. His farming included crops, cattle and swine operations. He started Stricker Farm Buildings in 1978 selling grain bins, metal buildings and vinyl fencing. He retired from active farming in 1981. Not being an idle man, he then worked as Superintendent for Morrill County Weed District for 9 years. Leo and Wilma moved from the farm to Scottsbluff in 2000 where he continued his Stricker Farm Buildings business. Leo was always working with his hands, staying active and busy until his third retirement in 2014 at age 90.
Leo served many years on the Faith United Church of Christ Board, on the Chimney Rock Public Power District Board, and nine years on the Sugar Beet Growers Assoc Board. He was a recipient of the High Ten Sugar Beet Grower award in 1953 and 1955.
Leo and Wilma were blessed with three children, Tim (Sandra) Stricker of Scottsbluff, Kathy (Paul) Rainbolt of Ft Collins, CO, and Tom Stricker of Scottsbluff, five grandchildren, Janel (Tim) Andreasen, Lincoln, NE; Alexis (Val) Ornoy, San Francisco, CA; Cash (Annie) Stricker, Denver, CO; Christian (Mia) Rainbolt and Bobby (Alexandra) Rainbolt, both of Ft Collins, CO, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Leo & Wilma enjoyed years of square dancing. His greatest joys were being ever present as a father to his children, participating in their childhood play from pitching ball in the farm yard, skipping rocks in the irrigation ditch, starting and coaching a girls softball program in Bayard, coaching boys baseball, mentoring 4-H livestock activities, and always in the bleachers at school activities. This joy multiplied through the years as a grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an especially strong, nourishing, and devoted father to his special-needs son Tom. Leo and Wilma were actively involved in establishing special ed programs in Nebraska public schools in the early 1960’s.
Continuing to enjoy loving memories, rejoicing and celebrating his life are his wife, all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews, and one sister in law, Rosie Stricker, Alliance.
Preceding him in death were his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.