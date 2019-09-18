LeRoy Donald Morse, 89, of Springfield, MO, passed away Sept. 15, 2019. He was born Mar. 12, 1930, in Scottsbluff, NE, to Chester and Eleanor (Dean) Morse.
LeRoy attended school in Scottsbluff, graduating from Scottsbluff Junior College where he met the love of his life, Barbara Warner. LeRoy and Barbara married in 1950 and together they had two sons: Steven and Donald. He proudly served 6 years in the National Guard. LeRoy spent the majority of his career at Scottsbluff National Bank until 1976, when he along with Quentin Morse, Ken Hubbs, and Charlie Lee purchased Mitchell Bank. After they sold the bank in 1986, LeRoy and Barbara retired, spending winters in Arizona and Florida, and finally moving to Springfield, MO, in 2008. He was a longtime member and a past President of the Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club. Leroy loved to spend time with his grandchildren, with whom he enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, and traveling. Leroy loved Jesus deeply and the fruit of his love overflowed into the lives of everyone he met.
LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Don in 2007 and Steve in 2008; a brother, Quentin; and brother-in-law, Richard Coleman. LeRoy is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Morse; grandchildren: Matthew Morse; Marissa Adams and her husband Jeff; Aaron Morse and his wife Lesli; Emily Leatherman and her husband Dan; great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Willa, Adalynd, Simon, Leopold, and Emma; a sister, Mary Coleman; and sister-in-law, Patty Morse.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 W. Walnut Lawn St., in Springfield, MO. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Graveside service will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Fairview Cemetery, 4109 5th Ave., Scottsbluff, NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.