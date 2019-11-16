Funeral services for Lewis S. Kessler, 73, will be held at 2pm Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the LaGrange Bible Church with Pastor Tom Harves officiating. Burial will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery. Lewis passed away on November 13, 2019 at Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming. Memorials may be made to the LaGrange Bible Church. The casket will be open one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Lewis was born on November 2, 1946 to Dale and Ella Kessler. He graduated from LaGrange High School in 1965. He worked for over forty years on the Bar X Ranch where he was raised and raised his two children on the same ranch with his wife of forty-seven years Wanda. After leaving the ranch he did many jobs like hog farm, sugar factory, construction and helped many other ranchers when they needed it. He was active in the Bear Creek community as well as the LaGrange community. He worked in the AWANA program and helped with the many rodeos the town has had. He raised two children but was a father and grandfather figure to so many others. He was a quiet and loving man who loved to play a joke whenever he could. He will be remembered as a wonderful man with the spirit of a child.
Lewis was preceded in death by his sister Evelyn Kessler and his father Dale Kessler. He is survived by his wife Wanda Kessler of LaGrange, Wyoming; mother Ella Kessler of LaGrange; brother Robert Kessler of Cheyenne, Wyoming; daughter Lynette (James ) Bye of LaGrange; son Brian (Cristy) Kessler of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; grandchildren Jim Palmer of Chadron, Nebraska, Brittney Palmer of Chadron, Joe (Crystal) Phillips of Ishpeming, Michigan, Marrissa Bye of Casper, Wyoming, Haiden Mattis and Paige Kessler of Salem, Oregon, Cadence Kessler of Torrington, Wyoming, Mia and Connor Landrum and Quentin, Amelia, Terrence and Serena Kessler all of Scottsbluff; and four great grandchildren. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed by all.
Ronald R. Lackey
Ronald R. Lackey “Mr. Flame”, 76, of Gering, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering. His arrangements are pending at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff.
Cynthia M. Magee
Cynthia M. Magee, 59, of Lyman, passed away, Monday, November 11, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident near Lyman. Arrangements are pending at Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff.
