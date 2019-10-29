Lillian Rood age 94 of Sidney, NE passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at Sidney Regional Medical Center Extended Care.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 1st, at the Church of Nazarene on Jackson Street in Sidney NE with Pastor Lee Eads officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-7:00 P.M. with family present from 4-6:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in Lillian’s name in care of Camp Lookout or the Table of Grace.
Lillian Agnes (Henzl) Rood, daughter of Joseph and Agnes Anna (Skrdlant) Henzl was born on August 12, 1925 in Sunol, NE. The Henzl family homesteaded in the Lodgepole area in the late 1800’s. Lillian moved to Sidney with her Mom and Sister Helen graduating from Sidney High School with the class of 1944. She worked as a waitress at a local cafe, where she met the love of her life, Vernon Rood. Besides being a wonderful Mother to their five children, she provided amazing meals and deserts, grew beautiful houseplants and hand stitched pretty embroidery. She enjoyed working at the Sidney Day Care and Cool Kids Club as a Foster Grandparent, family camping getaways and also participated in Alzheimer and Cancer walks. She was a proud member of the VFW Ladies Auxillary for many decades.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernon, sister Helen Phelps and her infant twin, brother Ken Henzl. Survivors include children, Teresa Ewert and husband Rick of Mesa, AZ, Loren Rood and wife Geri of Sidney, Dean Rood and wife Tess of Sidney, Darcy Hays and husband Daryll of Crawford, NE and Robb Rood and wife Connie of Sidney, 15 Grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandchild and numerous extended family members and friends.
