On Monday, October 28, 2019 Linda Thruston, loving wife, mother and grandmother peacefully passed away at the age of 71 in Aurora, CO. Her memorial service will be held at 10am on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Linda’s honor be made in care of the Helping Hands Ministry, United Methodist Women, or to the Ice Machine fund at church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Linda’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Linda Susan Smyth Thruston was born September 5, 1948 to Bernard and Darlene Smyth in Denver, CO. She attended school in Arvada, CO. She graduated from Colorado State College in Greeley with a degree in elementary education.
College is where she stalked and caught her husband Randy. Linda knew from their first date he was the one, and she was bound and determined to make sure he knew it too. They were married on June 20, 1970.
From there they embarked on their teaching careers first in Leadville, CO and then in Ft Morgan, CO. In 1976 they settled in Scottsbluff, NE. Here is where Linda’s favorite job began, that of mom. Her first daughter Lisa was born that next January, and they completed their family with the birth of their second daughter Julie.
Eventually she made her way back to teaching and spent many wonderful years teaching both Kindergarten and 4th grade at Lincoln Heights Elementary. She was always the first person in the building each morning and usually the last person out.
She loved starting new hobbies and always jumped in with both feet. From puppet shows at church, to scrapbooking, the miniature group, to collecting frogs, teapots, and thimbles. It was easy to lose her inside Hobby Lobby. She loved making her own greeting cards. It was her way to combine her passions and still let people know she was thinking about them. She was lucky enough to get the craft room of her dreams and spent many hours in there with friends creating something special. She was always looking for new ways to stretch her creative muscles.
She was very active in her church. Once she retired she took on with gusto a variety of volunteer projects for them. She loved going to Caring Circle, Bible Study, Bingo, and loved making soup and cinnamon rolls for the Holiday Boutique. She had a passion for helping people and always did her best to make sure you felt loved.
She is survived by her husband Randy, daughters Lisa and Julie, son-in-law Bruce and granddaughter Olivia. She is also survived by her brother Mark and sister-in-law Debbie, her brother Bill and sister-in-law Lucy, sister Nancy and brother-in-law Jerry, and sister-in-law Sheila, many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Bernard and mother, Darlene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.