Lofing, Joy

Joy Ann Lofing April 28, 2020 Joy Ann Lofing, 86, of Grand Island, formerly of Scottsbluff, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Lakeview Care Center. In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM (MT) Friday, in the West Lawn Cemetery, Gering, Nebraska. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Joy was born on December 26, 1933 at Gering to Marvin and Zella (Truckenmiller) McKinley. She had a love for animals during her childhood and carried that love throughout her life. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School class of 1952. On December 27, 1952, she was united in marriage to Floyd Lofing and made their home in Scottsbluff. One son was blessed in this union. Joy worked for a local telephone company, J.C. Penny and Hallmark. Following the passing of her husband in 1994, Joy moved to Grand Island to be closer to her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. During her time in Grand Island, Joy enjoyed being a Foster Grandmother at Engleman Elementary School. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Scottsbluff and attended Third City Christian in Grand Island. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David (Kathy) Lofing; grandchildren, Dustin (Tena) Lofing, Chad (Traci) Lofing, Mandy (Rico) Burkett and Tracy (Andy) Kelly; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents; great-grandson, Nathan Lofing; and brothers, Roland and James McKinley.
