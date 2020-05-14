Lofink, Terry

Terry Gene Lofink May 11, 2020 TORRINGTON, WYOMING...An open house celebration of life for Terry Gene Lofink, 77, will be held at 1pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Rendevous Center at the Goshen County Fairgrounds. A private family burial will take place at the Valley View Cemetery. Terry died May 11, 2020 at Highlands Ranch Hospital in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Memorials may be given to the First Congregational Church. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Terry was born May 21, 1942 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska the son of Arthur and Freda (Keller) Lofink. He grew up and received his education in Torrington, Wyoming graduating high school there in 1960. He met Carolyn Rieb in 1961 and they were later married September 9, 1962. He farmed in the Torrington area for fifty-five years before retiring in early 2020. Terry enjoyed attending tractor pulls, watching his grandsons participate in sports and his son coach. He was a die hard Wyoming Cowboys fan and a devout western movie watcher. He was a life-member of the First Congregational Church where he served as deacon and helped start the September Fest. He helped start and was a member of the Torrington Tractor Pull Association, a member of the EWC Booster Club and the EWC Booster Club Adopt A Player Program, a member of the Torrington FFA Alumni Association, the Cowboy Joe Club, the Goshen County Sheep Association and the Gleaners Union. Terry is survived by his wife Carol of Torrington, Wyoming; his son Terry (Whitne) Lofink of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; grandsons Beau, Braden, and Blake; brother-in-law Marvin (Virginia) Rieb; sisters-in-law Pat (Thomas) Anderson, Nancy (Roy) Brewer, and Cindi (Kim) Griggs; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; Henry and Katherine Rieb; and Ronald Rieb.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Lofink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.