Lois H. Klassen, 85 of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball with Fr. Mike McDermott officiating. Cremation will be held following the funeral. Inurnment will be held in the Kimball Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. and a rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. following the visitation. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Lois’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given in memory of Lois to either St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or the Kimball Eagles Club. The services for Lois have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Lois H. Klassen was born in Shell Creek, Nebraska on August 11, 1934, the daughter of Frederick and Dagny (Turmo) Kramer. She was raised and received her education in Newman Grove and graduated in 1953. She was married to Bud Klassen on November 18, 1953 in Yankton, South Dakota. Lois and Bud lived in several places in Colorado and Nebraska. They moved to Minden, Nebraska in 1980 and Lois worked as a bookkeeper for the elevator. In 2004 Lois and Bud moved to Kimball to be closer to family. Lois was a member of the Red Hat Society, Kimball Eagles Auxiliary and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She also supported many other organization in the community. She enjoyed puzzle books, crocheting, Grandchildren’s events and community concerts
She is survived by her children Tim(Jean) Klassen of Kimball, NE., Cindy (Fred) Miller of Wellington, CO., Tom (Jane) Klassen of Dublin, GA., Roger (Connie) Klassen of Hawley, TX., and Gary (Karee) Klassen of Kimball, NE; brother Loran (Peggy) Kramer of Kimball, NE; sisters Helen Hollis of Newman Grove, NE., Ruth (Lance) Holthusen of Brooklyn Park MN., and Dorothy (Loren) Wright of Omaha, NE; 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.