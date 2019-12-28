Loretta M. Randolph, age 53, of North Platte passed away December 26, 2019 at Great Plains Health.
Loretta was born on December 10, 1966 in Alliance to Everett and Rosalie (Krejci) Adamson. She graduated from Hemingford High School in 1985, moved to Greeley, CO where she was a pharmacy tech, then to a hospital in the billing department in Sterling, CO. Loretta married Robert Randolph April 6, 2002 in Sterling. The two lived in Sterling where she ran a day care out of her home for a time before going to work for the hospital in Sydney, NE. In 2009 they moved to North Platte where Loretta has been the office manager at Complete Eyecare.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed her family and sports. She loved following her children’s activities and enjoyed miniature golf with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Robert of North Platte; daughter, Victoria Randolph of North Platte; son, Michael Randolph of North Platte; siblings, Ellen (Jack) Fester of Hemingford, Alice (John) Montgomery, Denise (Garry) Bauer all of Alliance, Harold Adamson of Hemingford, Mariann Harless of North Platte, LaVonne Adamson of Alliance, Edward Adamson of Hemingford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Charlene Gartner; and a brother, Michael Adamson.
Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with the Reverend Josh Brown as celebrant. Christian Wake Services will be 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be noon – 6:00 p.m. Sunday and 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
