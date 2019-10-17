Lorraine Alice (DeWitt) Carter died Monday, October 14, 2019 in Scottsbluff. Her funeral will be Friday, October 18, at 11 a.m. at Westway Christian Church with pastor Joe Peterson officiating. Lorraine was born April 8, 1935 in Englewood, Colorado and grew up near Crawford, Nebraska. She married Kenneth Carter on February 9, 1957 and unto this union four children were born: Gary, Paul, Cynthia, and Kenneth. Kenneth and Lorraine were married for 58 years.
They met in California when Lorraine was working as a telephone operator. They moved to Nebraska in 1966 and she worked at Baumgarteners until 1975. She then worked as a secretary for the Church at Bryant in the 70’s.
Lorraine loved spending time with her family and church groups. She was strong in her faith and spent a lot of time volunteering for the church. Lorraine loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, painting, woodworking, reading, and playing piano.
Lorraine is survived by her sister Betty Norgard, Crawford, NE; children, Gary (Virginia) Carter, Lincoln, NE; Paul Carter, South Ogden, UT; Cynthia (Randy) Kreiling, Minatare, NE; Kenneth (Kirstie) Carter, Warrensburg, MO; grandchildren, Allie (Brad) Andersen, Lincoln, NE; Keith Kreiling, Lincoln, NE; and Macie Carter, South Ogden, UT; great-grandson, Colton Andersen, Lincoln, NE; and honorary family members Matt and MaryLou Salomon and their children Sarah and Michael.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Carter, her sister Evelyn Wolfe, her brother Don DeWitt, her brother-in-law Virlyn Norgard, and her parents William and Mary DeWitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.