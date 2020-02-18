Loy Brown Smith
February 14, 2020
Memorial services for LOY BROWN SMITH, 79, will be held at a later date.
Loy died February 14, 2020 at Goshen Healthcare Center and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lyman, Nebraska. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.
Loy was born January 9, 1941 in Eugene, Oregon the daughter of Lloyd and Rayma (Brown) Beerman. She grew up and received her early education in Dallas, Oregon graduating high school from Salem Academy in 1959.
She married Robert Eugene Smith on September 10, 1960 in Dallas and to this union two sons were born. She attended Sioux Falls College and graduated there in 1969 with a BS in Elementary Education. She taught in many places across the country before they settled in Torrington, Wyoming in 1985. She taught for eighteen years before retiring in 2003.
Loy enjoyed playing piano, singing, teaching Sunday School and doing working with youth. Music was her life and she did it every chance she got. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Loy is survived by her husband Bob of Torrington, Wyoming; sons Kyle Smith of Arvada, Colorado and Ahrey Smith of Round Rock, Texas; a sister Rayla Fadenrecht of Bend, Oregon; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
