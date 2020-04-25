Ludwig, Charlotte

Charlotte Jean Ludwig April 9, 2020 Torrington, Wyoming Funeral services for Charlotte Jean (Surratt) Ludwig, who passed away April 9, 2020, will be held at a later date. Cremation has already taken place under the direction of Colyer Funeral Home. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com Charlotte was a vibrant person who loved traveling - always bringing back souvenirs for her children and her grandchildren. She had one of the biggest hearts around. The world is a little sadder without her in it. She was born on January 31, 1933, to parents Wilbur and Ida (Morehead) Surratt and was raised on a dairy farm in the Lyman, Nebraska area. She is survived by her brother, Gary (Lorraine) Surratt of Lisbon, CT; brother, Melvin Surratt of Lyman, NE; son, Dan (Dee) Ludwig of Huntley, WY; daughter, Cheryl (Herman) Boltjes of Torrington, WY; grandson, Dustin (Anna) Ludwig of Huntley, WY; granddaughter, Crystal (Chris) Shoults of Murrieta, CA; granddaughter, Lacey (Justin) Burkart of Torrington, WY; granddaughter, Amber (Bobby) Gooch of Breckenridge, TX; 10 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents; lifelong partner, Wayne Ludwig; sister, Donna (Surratt) Sinner; and grandson, David Ludwig.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Ludwig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

