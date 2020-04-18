Charlotte Jean Ludwig
April 9, 2020
Funeral services for Charlotte Jean (Surratt) Ludwig who passed away April 9, 2020, will be held at a later date (to be announced).
Cremation has already taken place under the direction of Colyer Funeral Home.
Charlotte was a vibrant person who loved traveling yearly, and sometimes even overseas, to see family and friends — always bringing back souvenirs for her children and her grandchildren. She loved watching her grandchildren in activities from sports to musicals and from concerts to graduations. She was always encouraging her grandchildren to do what they loved whether it was playing Legos or simply stomping in the mud puddles on the farm. She even braved several road trips across the country with her grandchildren to visit her brother, Gary, in Connecticut.
Her family was her biggest pride and joy, and she particularly loved spending time with her sister, Donna; the two of them could always be found together before Donna passed. And she still enjoyed having dinner with Wayne Ludwig, the one man who could drive her crazy enough to marry and divorce him more than once in her lifetime, neither of the two having spent any time married to anyone else. Many knew her as a faithful employee at Kelly's Supermarket for approximately three decades. She also had one of the biggest hearts around. When anyone she knew was in the hospital, she would spend hours visiting one day just to do it again the next
. The world is a little sadder without her in it. She was born on January 31, 1933, to parents Wilbur and Ida Surratt and was raised on a dairy farm in the Lyman, Nebraska area.
She is survived by her brother, Gary (Lorraine) Surratt of Lisbon, CT; brother, Melvin Surratt of Lyman, NE; son, Dan (Dee) Ludwig of Huntley, WY; daughter, Cheryl (Herman) Boltjes of Torrington, WY; grandson, Dustin (Anna) Ludwig of Huntley, WY; granddaughter, Crystal (Chris) Shoults of Murrieta, CA; granddaughter, Lacey (Justin) Burkart of Torrington, WY; granddaughter, Amber (Bobby) Gooch of Breckenridge, TX; 10 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; lifelong partner, Wayne Ludwig; sister, Donna (Surratt) Sinner; and grandson, David Ludwig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.