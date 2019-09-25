Lyla J. Ernest, age 87 of Dalton, NE passed away in Sidney, Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Rosary Services for Lyla Ernest will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 27th with Mass services to follow at 10:30 A.M. Both services will be held in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dalton with Father C. P. Varghese and Father Bryan Ernest officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorials can be made in Lyla’s honor to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dalton or to the Sidney Regional Medical Center-Extended Care. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-7:00 P.M. with family present from 6-7:00 P.M. You may view Lyla’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
A complete obituary will be published when available.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Lyla’s care and funeral arrangements.
