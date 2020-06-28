Madison, Betty

Betty L. Madison June 24, 2020 Betty L. Madison, 85, was called home to the Lord on June 24th, 2020 after a very long journey with severe Demen-tia/Alzheimer's. We trust in God's promise knowing that she is now without pain, agony, fear or grief and filled with the pure light of Christ in His embrace!! Born the second child to Josephine Herman and August Petzoldt on April 30th, 1935, it was questioned whether she would survive her childhood due to illness, but she had a very strong constitution that propelled her through life with determination, a caring heart, a beautiful smile, a catchy laugh and the willingness to help all those around her, family and friends included. Betty graduated from Chapman High School on May 22nd, 1952, as the Valedictorian of her class. Although she was offered a scholarship to a local college, family finances did not allow her to pursue that dream so she became employed at the local bank. Eventually, she caught the eye of her future husband, Frank Madison (deceased) and they were married on August 14th, 1955. Frank's career started as a math teacher/coach, but progressed to educational positions as the Principal and Superintendent in various Western Nebraska schools. Betty followed his career primarily working as a homemaker, but pursued other positions throughout their marriage including School Secretary and proofer/teller at Banner Capital Bank in Harrisburg. She lived in the communities of Silver Creek, NE; Harrisburg, NE; Gurley, NE; and Gering, NE. About 5-6 years after Frank's death, she opted to move to Denver (Arvada) to an independent living facility, close to her sister (Dorothy) and daughter (Joni). Her initial years were spent in an independent living facility at Colorado Lutheran Home (Now Arbor View). She loved the people, atmosphere and support at this facility and felt like she had "gone to heaven." She was involved in many activities, always lending a helping hand and heart when possible. One of her favorite activities was playing Skipbo with family and friends. Although primarily a homemaker, Betty was involved in many activities throughout her life: canvas painting, ceramics, gardening, (canning & freezing of fruits and vegetables), property management, bowling, bookkeeping for neighbors, and various church activities. But a single highlight was her gift of hospitality! You could not visit without a meal, snack, dessert and/or beverage being served. There was always something "in the freezer" to ensure her guests did not leave hungry. Her support of the community was amazing. The number of pies baked, casseroles prepared, salads created was in the hundredsall delivered to folks in need due to death, illness, or simply to lift someone's spirit. God provided her a beautiful servant heart! Betty was a wonderful mother and grandmother. After each of her five granddaughters were born, she would travel to see them in the first month or so and stay for a couple of weeks. She did not arrive as a guest, but with open arms to love her new grandchild and ask, "What can I do to help?" That would be hold/ rock the baby, change a diaper, fix a meal, wash clothing, clean the home, etc. It was joyfully done and a gift that has never been forgotten. She will be missed at the family Christmas gatherings and other events she so much enjoyed. "Grandma Betty," as her grandchildren called her, made being a grandchild feel so incredible. She invested deeply in the relationships she shared with each grandchild. She knew all of their favorite things, and was very intentional about her connection with each granddaughter. It was her presence that mattered most, and it is her presence they will miss the most. Betty was married to Frank Madison (deceased) for just over 50 years. Surviving family members include the followingChildren: Captain Rick (Mary) Madison of Kenosha, WI; Joni (David) Lawal of Littleton, COGrandchildren: Sarah (Dr. Nick) Place of Colfax, WI; Ann (Kyle) Smida of Savage, MD; Laura Madison of Madison, WI; Courtney (Scott) Seidel of Lakewood, CO; Danielle (Marcel) Sorel of Littleton, COGreat Grandchildren: Madison and Noah Place of Colfax, WI; Sean, Jake, and Hunter Seidel of Lakewood, CO; Franklin and Camille Sorel of Littleton, COSiblings: Dorothy Baasch of Arvada, CO and Floyd Petzoldt of Prescott, AZ. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service has been postponed to a later date to be determined. Any memorial tributes may be directed either to The Alzheimer's Foundation or Hospice Compassus Living Foundation.
