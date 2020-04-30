Manion, Thomas

Thomas Leroy Manion April 28, 2020 Thomas Leroy Manion of Hemingford, passed away on April 28 at Regional West Medical Center. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Tom was born May 12, 1945 in Alliance, NE, to Joe and Clarabel Manion. He attended grade school in rural Box Butte County and completed high school at Hemingford High School. He served in the National Guard before returning to school at Chadron State College where he graduated with a degree in math education. He had an outstanding skill in understanding and teaching complex mathematical problem solutions and he taught middle school mathematics in Wyoming and South Dakota before returning to his hometown of Hemingford. Tom was an insurance agent specializing in agribusiness and was well known in his local farm community. He was active with the American Legion and was a member of their Honor Guard. He often was involved with Legion activities including hanging of flags for the holidays. He was also a member of the Crawford Eagles Club. Tom served for a time on the Hemingford Town Board where he could be counted on to offer an opinion on issues. He was committed to eliminating noxious weeds from the city. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and by three brothers, William, Kevin, and Roland (Ron). He is survived by three sisters, Carolee Koehn (Mike), Jodine Sorensen (Dana), and Diane Harrison, as well as nieces and nephews, Randy Manion, Aric Manion, Michael Manion, Trina Koehn, Aaron Sorensen, Travis Sorensen, Tori Sorensen, and Tanner Sorensen. Memorials may be directed to Hemingford American Legion Post 9 and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.
