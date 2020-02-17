Margaret Corey February 14, 2020 Margare

Margaret Corey February 14, 2020 Margaret "Lucy" Corey, age 99, of Scottsbluff, died at The Residency in Scottsbluff, February 14, 2020. A memorial service will be announced later this spring. Donations may be sent to Panhandle Humane Society, 126 S. Beltline West, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361 (www.panhandlehumane society.org). Online condolences may be made at Lucy's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Lucy was born in Bluefield, Virginia in 1921, to parents Margaret Lucille and Douglas William Call. She was fifth of six siblings. Her family moved to Bluefield, West Virginia. She attended Bluefield High School and then Bluefield College. She played basketball and liked to ice skate. Lucy was especially fond of hiking in the beautiful mountains of Virginia. After two years of college she went to work for the Navy Department in Norfolk, Virginia. This is where she met her future husband, Richard "Dick" Corey who was in the Navy. Three weeks later they got married in Virginia Beach, Virginia in 1944. After Dick was honorably discharged, they moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1946, where their son, Richard "Rick" was born. Lucy remained active in sports, especially golf. She volunteered at the hospital when it was located in downtown Scottsbluff. Plymouth Congregational Church benefitted greatly by the many offices and committees she was involved in. She was a member of PEO Chapter FC and enjoyed being a part of this worthy organization. Both Lucy and Dick traveled extensively and found great joy in it. Margaret "Lucy" Corey was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, and two brothers. Survivors include her son, Rick (Donna) Corey of Scottsdale, Arizona; granddaughters, Katie Corey and Kristi (Micah) Ellstrom; and great-grandson, Theodore Ellstrom.
