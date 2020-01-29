12/8/1931 – 1/28/2020

Age 88 years of Omaha

Preceded in death by parents, Carl & Sarah (Brown) Wilhelm; husband, Reuben Stricker; daughter Diana Vieselmeyer

Survived by:

Son: Richard (Linda) Stricker

Brother: Robert (Caroline) Wilhelm

4 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandsons

Many other relatives and friends

Celebration of Margery’s Life: Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 10:00am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel)

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Margery Stricker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.