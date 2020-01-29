STRICKER, Margery M.
12/8/1931 – 1/28/2020
Age 88 years of Omaha
Preceded in death by parents, Carl & Sarah (Brown) Wilhelm; husband, Reuben Stricker; daughter Diana Vieselmeyer
Survived by:
Son: Richard (Linda) Stricker
Brother: Robert (Caroline) Wilhelm
4 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandsons
Many other relatives and friends
Celebration of Margery’s Life: Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 10:00am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel)
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
