Maria Carmen Flores, 64, died Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, at St. Rose Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph’s Children’s Home in Maria’s name.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com .
Maria was born January 22, 1955 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. The family moved to Nebraska when Maria was a baby. She was raised in Morrill and graduated from Morrill High School in 1973. Maria went on to study at WNCC in Scottsbluff and received her Associates Degree from there. She moved her family to Torrington in 1988 where she was a para in special education for the Torrington schools. She later became a family teacher at Saint Joseph’s Children Home. Maria also loved to teach Catechism at St. Rose. She devoted her life to her family and was sure to support them in all they did. Maria loved her grandchildren the most. The most important things in her life were faith, family and helping others. She battled cancer for three years and her family was amazed at how strong her faith was.
She liked to cook, dance, sing, garden, and was an avid Bronco and Husker fan.
Maria was a long time member of St. Rose Catholic Church and of the Guadalupe Society.
Survivors include her daughter Marcie (Mike); daughter Angelica (Joseph); son Manuel (Elizabeth); daughter Liz (Joshua); brothers, John, Alejandro and Carlos (Lynette) Saucedo; sister Diana (David) Ellis; grandchildren, Thomas, Marcus, Hailee, Brianna, Jayden, Joshua Jr, Santiago and Anthony; two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
