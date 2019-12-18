Marietta Leypoldt, age 92, passed away on December 15, 2019 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center Extended Care.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, December 23rd with a Wake Service at 6:00 P.M. Sunday evening. Both services will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Burial will follow Mass in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 5-6:00 P.M. prior to the Wake on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made in Marietta’s name to the St. Patrick’s Choir.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service LLC is in charge of Marietta’s care and funeral arrangements.
Marietta Dolores (Fehringer) Leypoldt the Daughter of Anthony (Anton) and Loretta (Schilz) Fehringer was born in Humphrey, NE on April 15, 1927 and moved to Peetz, CO when she was 3 years old. She was the second of four siblings.
She attended school in Peetz but graduated from Lorenzo due to the Peetz School burning down the summer before her senior year. After graduation she worked at the Roach Hospital in Sidney until her marriage. In 1971 she began her career with Cabela’s until her retirement in 1991.
She was united in marriage to Nyle F. Leypoldt on October 4, 1948 in Peetz.
She was very active member of St. Patrick’s Church and school as pep club sponsor, cafeteria assistant, church choir, altar society, athletic association, square dancing and more. She was a member of the Plainview Extension Club, Ft. Sidney Colonels, Prairie Schooners Square Dance Club, Union Pacific Oldtimers and Cabela’s retirement group.
Marietta’s passion was singing, playing cards and telling stories. She began singing in grade school and continued until she was well into her 80s. She sang for many weddings, funerals, barber shop as well as singing for many years for the local residents at Sidney’s nursing homes. Marietta was a resident of Assisted Living and Long Term Care. She embraced both locations as “her home” and never complained. The staff became her new friends and family.
Marietta is survived by her children: Bruce, Myron and Gayland Leypoldt and Nyla (Randy) Hobson all from Sidney.
Nano’s surviving grandchildren are: Trevor (Tanissa) Hobson, New Prague, MN, Dane (Tiffany) Hobson of Sidney Brittainy (Tom) Adams Lancaster, PA and Christopher (Kim) Leypoldt Dallas, Texas and 9 great grandchildren: Paige, Cayden, Teva, Kennedy, Channing, Breckyn, Richard, Elise and Corrine.
She is also survived by her sister Aurleen (Arleigh) Nelson of Loveland, brother Ivan (Donna) Sidney, sister–in-law Carolyn Fehringer of Peetz, and brother-in-law Dick Coldwell of Texas as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, brother Donald, her mother and father-in-law Fred and Florence Leypoldt, in-laws Bernice (Cecil) Nicholas, Lowell (Ruth) Leypoldt, Betty (Duane), Bonnie Coldwell and Robert Leypoldt.
