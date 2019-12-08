Marilyn Mae Grasmick, age 86 of Madison WI, Passed away on November 25 at Meriter Hospital in Madison WI. Her final days were peaceful, without any pain and she was surrounded by close family.
Marilyn was born February 23, 1933 in Scottsbluff to the proud parents of William and Thelma Blough. She grew up in Morrill and was a graduate of Morrill High. It was here that she met her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Harvey Grasmick. After marriage, Denver was their home for about 4 years before coming home to Morrill to farm.
Marilyn had an outstanding soprano voice, sang in church and even cut records. She often could be heard singing joyful songs in her house. Marilyn was a member of the United Methodist Church and was a Job’s Daughter. Marilyn had a dry wit, was forever optimistic, got along well with all people, was non-judgmental and constantly supportive of her family. People were drawn to her upbeat attitude and her colorful soul. She had a singular sophisticated sense of style.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey, her parents, and her brother, Bill. She is survived by her son and granddaughter, Michael and Ashley of Madison, WI, her grandson, Kevin, of Brooklyn, NY, Sisters Donna Pieper of Estes Park, CO and Barbara Ritz of Morrill, NE.
Marilyn will be mightily missed by those who were lucky enough to have known her. A service in Morrill will be held this spring and announced in the Star Herald.
