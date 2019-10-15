Marjorie Helen (Grouns) Emery passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Sisseton, South Dakota.
Marjorie Helen was born September 29, 1918 in Westgate CA. She was the third daughter of William Charles and Helen Ruth (Kamrar) Grouns. She grew up in Cherry County NE and graduated Whitman (NE) High School in 1935. She then attended Kearney Normal School and began teaching in Cherry County before her 18th birthday.
Marjorie married Alonzo Byrd “Doc” Emery in Alliance NE 1940. Two sons were born to them. John Bruce in 1945 and William Dean in 1946. The Emery’s lived in WY and CA. They were in Modesto CA when Doc died suddenly in 1957: Marjorie and the boys returned to Scottsbluff where Marjorie resumed her teaching career. She taught nearly 40 years mostly in rural schools in Scottsbluff County and finished her career in the Adult Basic Education program at WNCC.
She was preceded in death by both sons, John in 1982 and Bill in 1996. Her parents and her 3 sisters, Rosella Henderson, June Applegarth, and Billie Torrence, also preceded her.
She is survived by two grandsons, Matthew (Jennifer) Emery of Los Angeles CA and Daniel (Heather) Zwiebel of Omaha NE, daughter-in-law Michelle Emery of Cheyenne WY, special friend and caregiver, Beverley Zwiebel and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Marjorie’s request cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Inurnment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Morrill NE.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.